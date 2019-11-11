|
Joan (Brennan) Sweeny, 90, died peacefully on Thursday evening, November 7, 2019, at The Huntington surrounded by her loving family. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Sweeny who predeceased her on June 21, 2009 after sharing 57 wonderful years of marriage. Joan and her family settled in Wayland in 1954 and lived there for 30 years. She is survived by her son Thomas Sweeny and his wife Melissa of Groton, Mass.; her son-in-law, Albert Kallock Jr. of Agawam as well as her grandchildren, Madeline Grace Kallock, Jenna Sweeny, Christopher Sweeny, and Benjamin Sweeny. In addition to her husband, Thomas, Joan was predeceased by her daughter Ann Sweeny Kallock and her brother Eugene J. Brennan. Relatives and friends are invited to Joans visitation on Thursday, November 14, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 15, at 10:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 216 E. Dunstable Road, Nashua. kindly meet at church. Interment will be held in the spring in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name to the New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 E Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.anctil-rochette.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019