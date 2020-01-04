|
Joanne Wilder Davis, 92, died peacefully and comfortably at her residence in Wayland on Friday, December 27, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was born in Boston on June 15, 1927 the daughter of the late Howard Baker Wilder and Esther (Nichols) Wilder. Joanne was the wife of the late Dr. Luther Davis, Jr. who died on November 30, 2008 and mother of the late Hunt Collyer Davis who died on January 8, 2015. She is survived by her children, Mark Wilder Davis and his wife Rania of Lexington and Nancy Davis and her husband Stuart A. McCrary of Winnetka, IL and five grandchildren; Kate McCrary and Roi Campos, Lauren and husband Darius McWillie, Douglas McCrary, Ian Davis and Luke Davis. She was the sister of Joyce Wilder Rolf of Bingham Farms, MI and the late Judith Wilder. Joanne has been a resident of Wayland for the past 65 years. She received her BA from Oberlin College in Oberlin, OH and her Masters Degree in Education from Harvard University. She began her career as a publicist at Boston Childrens Hospital and for one year was associated as a writer for the children's news department of a Winthrop newspaper. She continued as a journalist with the Worcester Telegraph for several years in the area of women's interests and social news. For 24 years, Joanne was an elementary education teacher for the Town of Wayland, starting in grade 5 but later spending the majority of her time in grade 1 at Claypit Hill School. She also spent a year or two teaching first grade at Loker Elementary School. She was an active member of the former Church of the Holy Spirit and for many years with the Peace Lutheran Church of Wayland. She held the position of Curator for the Wayland Historical Society and volunteered many hours at the Grout Heard House in Wayland. Joanne was also active in the League of Women Voters in the 1960's. She was a member of the Wayland Swim and Tennis Club with her family and enjoyed the time spent with her children and grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 o'clock at the Peace Lutheran Church, 107 Concord (Rte. 126), Wayland with the Rev. Jeffrey Johnson, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be private for her family at the Davis family lot in South Cemetery in Wayland. You may remember her with a gift to the Wayland Historical Society or the Millennium Fund at the Wayland Public Library. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2020