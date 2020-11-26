Retired Weston Firefighter John H. Finnerty, of Amherst, New Hampshire, formerly of Weston, died at home on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was 77 years old. John was born in Waltham on December 21, 1942, a son of the late James and Anne (McCaffrey) Finnerty. As a child his family moved to Lincoln where he graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury High School. After that he served as an M.P. with the Massachusetts Army National Guard. John was appointed by the Weston Fire Department as a call firefighter in 1972, a temporary firefighter in 1976 and a permanent firefighter in 1977. He was assigned as the department mechanic from 1987 through 2004. For more than thirty-five years he proudly served the people of Weston, retiring on December 31, 2007 at the age of 65. John cherished his career in the fire service and found great comfort in the camaraderie with his fellow firefighters. John married Manchester, New Hampshire native Deborah A. Davis in 1977 and the pair made their home in Weston where they would raise their children. The family made many happy memories during their annual summer trips to The Harborside Inn on Martha's Vineyard. John was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed NASCAR, the Patriots, and the Red Sox. Affable by nature, John made friends wherever he went. Retirement afforded him the opportunity to move to Amherst, New Hampshire where he lived at 'Summerfield of Amherst' where he became the unofficial sprinkler maintenance man for the entire complex. The husband of the late Deborah A. (Davis) Finnerty, he leaves his children, Brian J. Finnerty and his husband, Justin Young of Collingswood, New Jersey and Sarah P. Finnerty of Maynard; his grandson, Theodore Finnerty-Young; his brothers and sister, James Finnerty, of Meredith, New Hampshire, Thomas Finnerty of Maynard, Kevin Finnerty of Lincoln and Maureen Onigman of Lincoln and many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Sunday, November 29th from 2 to 5 p.m. He will be laid to rest privately in the Finnerty lot at Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Memorial donations may be made to Adoptions from the Heart by visiting https:// afth.org/support-our-mission/
.