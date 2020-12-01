1/1
John S. McNamara
John S. McNamara, 57, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2020. He was born in Worcester on June 24, 1963 the son of Winifred (Power) McNamara & the late John T. McNamara. Besides his mother, John was the loving husband for 28 years of Jeannie (Kang) McNamara. He was a wonderful father to his three children; Katherine McNamara, Ryan McNamara and Lauren McNamara. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia McNamara and a niece Meghan, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. John spent his formative years in Worcester and graduated from Burncoat High School with the Class of 1981. He continued his education at Bentley College and received his BS in Accounting with the Class of 1985. John was and active partner at the CPA firm of Hughes and Company, PC in Melrose where he has been associated for the last 35 years. John and his wife Jeannie made their home in Wayland for nearly 30 years and raised their children there. The family loved to travel all over the world together, but especially enjoyed many summers on Marthas Vineyard where they made happy memories. John was an avid golfer and a life-long fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins. He will be deeply miss ed by his family and friends that he leaves behind. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), Wayland. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 134 Cochituate Road (Rt. 27), Wayland on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 am for his Mass of Christian Burial. Masks are required and seating is limited at the church. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Commonwealth Road, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Johns memory may be sent to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For condolences and directions visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church
Funeral services provided by
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
5 entries
November 30, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
November 30, 2020
John was an incredibly warm, kind, and thoughtful man who quickly earned the affection, trust, and respect from all of those who knew him. I feel fortunate to have known him and worked with him. My sincerest condolences to his family, of whom he always spoke so lovingly.
Leah Kelly
November 30, 2020
Jeannie - Words cannot express how saddened I am for you and your family. Please accept my deepest condolances. Hoping in the days and weeks to come you can find comfort in your family and friends.
Matt Rosati
Coworker
November 30, 2020
John was cool, calm and collected. A wonderful and intelligent human with a sense of humor. Our hearts reach out to Jeannie, Katherine, Ryan and Lauren. He was always so proud of his family! And he will be greatly missed. May God give strength to deal with his loss.
Sincerely ~ Ami & Kalpesh Desai
Ami and Kalpesh Desai
Friend
November 29, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Jeannie, Katherine, Ryan, and Lauren. I will always remember John as a dedicated and extraordinary father and community member. He will be missed. Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Maureen Devlin
Teacher
