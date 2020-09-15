Dear Costello Family - my heart is so sad as I learn of the passing of John and Orry. They were both so special to me and so many others at Woodland.



I have thought of them so much during these past months as we have been in Florida and not at Woodland. Your parents were both amazing people and such a loving couple. I am truly blessed to have known them.



Please know that my thoughts, prayers and love are with you all.



In deepest sadness, Maribeth and Gary Bearfield

Maribeth Bearfield