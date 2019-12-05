Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Trowbridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan V. Trowbridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan V. Trowbridge Obituary
Jonathan "Jonny" Vail Trowbridge passed away on November 9, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida with his brother Robert near his side. "Jonny" was born January 16, 1946 in Boston and is survived by his brothers Ted, Ernie, and Robert and his daughter Vail Bloom. Jonny would be best remembered for his opening game 80 yard Kick Off Return in the Thanksgiving Day Weston Wayland Football Game. Also, the "625 Club", a Teenage Night Club located in the basement of the family home which was frequented by scores of high schoolers from the area.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -