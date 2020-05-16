|
|
Joseph J. "Joe" Judge, 90, died Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Beth Israel Medical Center in Boston following a period of declining health. He was born in Boston on December 24, 1926 the son of the late Thomas J. Judge and Mary Santa (Guzzo) Judge. Joe is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Marie A. (DeCourcy) Judge of Wayland. Beloved father of Joseph F. Judge and his wife Virginia Judge of Celebration City, FL; Julie M. Judge of Wayland, Donna M. Bimberg of Medway and the late Lisa M. Judge who died on December 1, 1992. Also survived by six grandchildren and his brother-in-law Thomas DeCourcy of Jamaica Plain. He was the brother of the late Thomas Judge. Joe spent his formative years in Jamaica Plain and graduated from Jamaica Plain High School. He and Marie have been residents of Wayland for 65 years. He retired in 1986 after over 35 years of dedicated service as a Stockman with Boston Edison in the Waltham facility. He was a longtime communicant of Saint Zepherin Church and was devoted to his faith and his family. He and Marie enjoyed spending time together, traveling in New England and the months that they wintered in Florida. Visitations will be held on Monday, February 27, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (Off Rte 30), Wayland. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 9:00 am followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main Street (Rte 27), Wayland. Interment will follow in the Judge family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 16 to May 23, 2020