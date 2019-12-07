|
Joyce Weed Butler, at age 94 and from Weston, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born on September 23, 1925 in Rutherford, NJ, the daughter of Ethel Clark Campbell and George Irdman Weed. She attended Rutherford High School and then Mary Washington College in Virginia, and after graduation worked at Look Magazine in New York City. Joyce and Edward Bruce Butler, also of Rutherford, NJ, were married in 1949, and with their four daughters lived together in various locations for 32 years in upstate New York, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Joyce also lived in Florida for some years before she returned to Weston where the family had previously lived. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Butler Fisken of White River Junction, VT, Pamela Butler Jacobson of Gloucester, MA, Phyllis Joyce Butler of Avon, CT, and Priscilla Campbell Butler of Chicago, IL, daughter-in-law Nina Puglia of Chicago, IL, grandchildren Matthew Fisken, Emily Fisken, Gregory Koenig and Christopher Koenig, great-grandchildren Milo Fisken, Savannah Koenig, Charlie Koenig, Elsa Koenig and August Koenig, and many other loved relatives and friends. Joyce will be especially remembered by all for her youthfulness and spiritedness to the very end of her life. Donations may be made to: Meals on Wheels, Springwell, 307 Waverly Oaks Rd., Suite 205, Waltham, MA 02452 or Council on Aging, 20 Alphabet Lane, Weston, MA 02493.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2019