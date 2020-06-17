Julian Daly, of Weston, MA, passed away at age 90 on June 13, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. Originally from Brooklyn, NY, Julian earned his college degree from the University of Michigan and his law degree from Harvard Law School. He worked for the SEC in Washington, D.C., before moving to the Boston area where he spent most of his career working as in-house counsel for a financial corporation. One of his proudest achievements in his professional career was overcoming a stutter hed struggled with as a child and young adult to become a proficient and dynamic public speaker. Julian enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life, including art, photography, tennis, cross-country skiing, and sailing. But he may be remembered most for his extraordinary culinary talents. Nothing made Julian happier than sitting with family and sharing one of his home-made meals accompanied with wine, classical music, and animated conversation. Julian is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth; daughter Victoria, and her husband, Alan Schneiderman; daughter Joanna, and her husband, Jay Fitzgerald; as well as three grandsons, Samuel, Benjamin, and Zeb Fitzgerald. Julian was laid to rest at Linwood Cemetery in Weston. Funeral arrangements were private due to Covid-19. Arrangements by Brezniak Funeral Directors.



