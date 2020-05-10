|
|
June Alicia (Riley) Rokes Tarkington, 93, died peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 following a brief period of declining health. She was born in Lynn on June 25, 1926 the daughter of the late Joseph Frederick Riley and Catherine Elizabeth (Ellard) Riley. June was the beloved and devoted mother of Stephen R. Rokes and his wife Jane of Oceanside, CA; Linda M. Revoir of Kennebunk, ME; Brenda M. Durrell and her husband David of Hollis, ME; Kate E. Golden and her husband William of Meredith, NH and Ronald H. "Ronnie" Rokes, Jr and his wife Marilynn of Framingham. Cherished grandmother of Adam Rokes; William Golden, Jr.; Christopher and Alicia Golden; Frank Rokes; Andrew Rokes and Edward Rokes. Also survived by several great-grandchildren. Sister of Frederick J. Riley of Lowell and the late Richard J. Riley; Mary J. Lynch; Robert J. Riley, who died during World War II; Marilyn J. Handlin, Catherine E. MacCormack and John Riley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. June was the wife for 32 years of the late Othal F. "Tarky" Tarkington who died on January 27, 2008 and wife of the late Ronald H. Rokes, Sr., a former Wayland Police Officer who died on September 27, 1968. June spent her formative years in Lynn where she graduated from high school. Widowed at a young age, June devoted her time and energy raising her five children in Cochituate where she resided for over 35 years. Her family was the center of her life and she enjoyed all the time spent with them. She and her family remember many vacations, pig roasts, family barbeques in the yard, time spent around the swimming pool, traveling with Tarky and the Boston Red Sox and just being the best "Mom" ever. For several years, she was associated with the Wayland School Department with the cafeteria program. Her greatest and best position was the 20 years she spent as a waitress as Mels Restaurant in Cochituate where she met a whole new circle of friends and colleagues. When She and Tarky decided to retire, they moved to Maine for nine years. Following his death, June returned to the Framingham area to be closer to family. She always had a smile or a kind word and she always put others first before herself. She was a longtime communicant of St. Zepherin Church in Cochituate and also enjoyed watching Catholic TV in more recent years. Her family would like to extend a special thank you for the love and care extended to June over the past few months as a resident of St. Patricks Manor. Private family services and interment will be held in the Rokes family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Cochituate. In lieu of flowers, donations in Junes memory may be sent to Catholic TV (catholictv.org) or CatholicTV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date when all can gather safely to celebrate her life. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Cochituate. For condolences and updated funeral information please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 10 to May 18, 2020