John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Kenneth E. Flagg


1939 - 2019
Kenneth E. Flagg Obituary
Kenneth E. Flagg, 79, of Wayland, died on August 18, 2019, at the Marlborough Hospital from complications related to congestive heart failure. Ken leaves his sons Kenneth Flagg, Jr. and wife Kristen of Derry, NH, John Flagg and wife Marcia of Wayland, Daniel Flagg and wife Helen of Wayland, his brother Rupert Flagg and his wife Patricia of Maynard, his brother Crawford Flagg of Bedford, his sister-in-law Mildred Flagg of Newton, his sister-in-law Janet Nelson of Brighton and his brother-in-law David Nelson of Hilliard, Florida and his six grandchildren Kelsey, Morgan, Courtney, Jessica, Elizabeth and Jackson. Ken will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Born in Brighton during September of 1939 he lived in Brighton for most of the first 29 years of his life. He was married to Eleanor D Flagg (formerly Nelson) on August 11, 1960 and they lived most of their lives together in Wayland and where he remained until March of 2018. At that time, he moved to Marlborough and joined the assisted living community of New Horizons where he remained for the duration of his life. Ken was a devoted husband to Eleanor, loving father and inspirational in his work ethic to his sons and grandchildren. Most of Kens 40+ year working career was spent at Acton Metal Processing Corporation in Waltham where he took immense pride in the work that he did. He enjoyed television and movies and just spending time with his family. A private memorial service was held. Memorial donations in honor of Ken may be made to The Pine Street Inn at 444 Harrison Ave, Boston MA 02118. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences visit: www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, 2019
