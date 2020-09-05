Wayland legend Ken Isaacson died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home overlooking the towns Dudley Pond | apparently of a heart attack. He is survived by his longtime partner Deirdre "Dee" Maxted, his sister Lois Kaplan of West Roxbury, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored and spoiled, and with whom he shared invaluable avuncular gems of wisdom. Ken was born on June 14, 1945 in Boston to Geraldine and Samuel Isaacson. He attended Boston Latin and received a bachelors degree in communications from Boston University. While still in his 20s, he founded ASRI.com
, a Boston-based advertising company that he ran for 38 years. Sailing and traveling, preferably at the same time, were Kens passions from an early age. When still in his teens, he took his first boat, a Sunfish, out on the water in Nantasket and promptly capsized. He learned fast. He met Dee on a sailing trip and together they sailed all over the world. He particularly loved Bequia in the Caribbean, often spending winter months in the warmer climes of the island. Ken and Dee also toured Australia and New Zealand, and Tahiti. Ken loved his cars, starting with his little red go-kart when he was toddler, to his orange VW Beetle in later life. As a driver, he was known for his "creative shortcuts." For many years, Ken was the face of WayCAM, the town's public access cable television station. He served on the Board of Directors, first as a member and then, starting in 2008, as its president. Later, he joined Waylands Cable Advisory Committee. Under his leadership, new provider contracts were negotiated with both Comcast and Verizon. And in 2011, he successfully led the funding and construction of WayCAMs state-of-the-art Community Media Center adjacent to the high school. In 2015, he became a producer, launching the Wayland Weekly Buzz, a program that focused on town politics and policies and now WayCAM's most popular show. He had just taped the programs 152nd installment when he died. Ken was also an active member of the Dudley Pond Association, an organization of local residents and neighbors dedicated to the improvement and maintenance of the pond. For his many contributions to the town, Ken was honored by being included in the book "Legendary People of Wayland," published in 2015. Although shy, he was well known and respected by most folk in Wayland. He will be greatly missed by all. At home, Ken enjoyed being with his blended family, creatively tinkering in his basement workshop, growing vegetables, and could also often be found attempting to trap and then relocate chipmunks and squirrels that assaulted his tomato plants. Kens ashes will be scattered at a later date in places close to Ken's heart. Donations in his name may be sent to the WayCAM Scholarship Fund, 268 Old Connecticut Path, Wayland, MA 01778. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com
.