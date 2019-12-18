|
|
Kenneth J. Tauer, 96, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Metrowest Medical Center after being stricken at his residence. He was born in Morgan, MN the son of the late Andrew Tauer and Catherine (Steffl) Tauer. Ken was the beloved husband for 68 years of the late Alice L. (Marchant) Tauer who died on December 26, 2012. He was the loving father of Gregory P. Tauer and his wife Patty of Natick; Susan Tauer of Wayland, Kathleen Tauer of Wayland, and the late Mary Tauer who died on July 13, 2012. He was the devoted grandfather of Yvon Edoumou of Kinshasa, Congo; Kelly Henricks and her husband Benjamin of Uxbridge; Karen Ano of Wayland; Erica Croswell and her husband Scott of Ashland; Kim Hurley and her husband Ryan of Framingham and Kristen Donnelly and her husband Alan of Framingham. Cherished great-grandfather of Cameron, Connor, Ella, Olivia, Sean, Thomas, Harrison and Mason. Brother of Gloria Bradley of MN. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ken spent his formative years in Morgan, Minnesota, leaving Morgan after he graduated from high school in 1940 for St Thomas College in St. Paul, MN. Ken completed his undergraduate degree in three years so he could enroll in the U.S. Navy in 1943 where he served on a submarine as a sonar operator. He left the US Navy at the end of the second world war and began his graduate work at the University of Minnesota where he earned his PhD in physical chemistry in 1951. At the University of Minnesota, he studied under Nobel laureate William Lipscomb, Ph.D., (Chemistry,1973). He began his professional career at the Hanford Work facility run by General Electric in Richland, WA where he was part of nuclear research projects. He accepted a teaching position at Boston College in 1954, bringing him, Alice and their growing family to Massachusetts, first living in Natick and then in Wayland since 1962. He taught chemistry and physics for a few years before returning to the research lab at the U.S. Army Materials and Mechanics Research Center at the Watertown Arsenal Army where he continued to do research on metals and metal alloys. He opted to retire in 1993 at the age of 70 when the US Army shut down the Arsenal. He was an avid golfer and participated on the Mens Golf Team at St. Zepherin Church for many years. He and Alice were active members of St. Zepherin Church community where he served on the Parish Council, the Finance Committee and also taught CCD. They were also members of the Mystery Club at the church. Besides his passion for golf, he was also an avid gardener at his residence in Wayland. Ken was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family and always put their needs above his own. Visitations will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), Wayland. Family and friends are invited to Kens Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at Good Shepherd Parish at ST. ZEPHERIN CHURCH, 99 Main St (Rt 27), Wayland. Interment will follow in the Tauer family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Kens memory may be sent to the . For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019