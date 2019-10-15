|
Kenneth M. MacDowell, 98, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 3, 2019 following a period of declining health. He was born in Winchester on August 27, 1921 the son of the late Chester F. MacDowell and Mary Janet (L'Strange) MacDowell. Ken is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Barbara J. (Stonemetz) MacDowell of Wayland. Beloved father of Sally M. Spagnuolo and her husband David of Wayland and the late Steven T. MacDowell who died on March 7, 2013. Cherished grandfather of Lauren, Jamie, Joseph and Lisa Spagnuolo and Colin MacDowell. Also survived by his nephew Kenneth Stonemetz and his wife Patricia of Natick. Brother of the late Ruth Stonemetz. Ken has been a resident of Wayland for over 60 years and spent his formative years in Newton where his father was associated with the Fessenden School. He received his BS in Physics from Northeastern University and spent 36 years until his retirement as an Electrical Engineer with Raytheon. He served his country proudly and with honor during World War II in Europe with the Air Force 404th fighter group, using pre-radar technology to help fighter planes return to home base. He loved flying and was an enthusiastic flyer of planes as well as gliders. He was a longtime member of the MIT Soaring Club. Ken also volunteered his time with the local Meals on Wheels. For many years, he enjoyed rebuilding a 1923 Buick in his garage. He was a kind and gentle man and will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 oclock at North Cemetery, Old Sudbury Road, Wayland. His family will receive family and friends at a reception at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 53 Cochituate Road (Rte. 27), Wayland following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Ken's memory may be sent to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham 02452 or Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019