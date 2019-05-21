|
Kristine M. Kris Kerr, 55, died unexpectedly at her Natick residence on Friday, May 17, 2019 from nat- ural causes. She was born in Waltham on April 25, 1964 the daughter of Lawrence A. Lonnie Kerr and Irene E. (Muhlberg) Kerr both of Natick. Besides her parents, Kris is survived by her brother Shawn P. Kerr and his wife Wendy F. Kerr of Wayland and her sister Sandra J. Kerr of Rotonda West, FL formerly of Natick. She was the niece of Betty Muhlberg of Pittsburgh, PA; Lorraine and Henry Berube of Rotonda West, FL; Nancy and Cliff Chaisson of Middleboro and Marie Kerr of Florida. Also survived by many cousins. She was the niece of the late George Kerr and George Muhlberg. Kris has been a lifelong resident of Natick and graduated from Natick High School with the Class of 1982. She was a Senior Buyer for over 25 years with the ADE Company of Westwood and for three years with Olympus in Waltham. Kris was a loving and devoted daughter and sister and her family was the most im- portant gift in her life. She enjoyed time spent with friends and especially lunch dates with everyone. She enjoyed skiing but loved outings at the beach and especially in Wellfleet. Kris was a kind and loving person and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. She found pleasure when offering a kind word and delighted in doing for others before herself. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Lakeview Cemetery, Commonwealth Rd (Rte. 30), Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that you perform an act of kindness towards others as Kris did her entire life. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 21 to May 28, 2019