|
|
Lock John Quan loving husband, and father of five children, ten grandchildren and two great- grandchildren passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 96. Lock was born in Toishan, China to Num and Shee Chin Lee. Lock immigrated to the United States at the age of 12 years old and attended Boys Latin, Boston. After briefly attending Northeastern University, Lock enlisted in the U.S. Army. He received the Bronze Star for Heroism in battle during the Italian Campaign in 1944, WWII. Lock was discharged from the Service and attended Harvard University on the G.I. Bill where he earned his degree in chemistry. He furthered his studies in chemistry at Lingham University in China before returning to the United States. Lock resided in Weston and was preceded in death by his wife, Bo-Oi, whom he married in 1948. They are survived by five children, Ronald K. Quan and his wife Maria of Weston, MA, Susan Wai and her husband Wai K. of Brighton, MA, Donna Del Rio and her husband Joseph of San Jose, CA, Claire Brignola and her husband Emil III of Marietta, GA and Ellen Feeney and her late husband Jim of Mountain View, CA. Grandchildren: Daniel Lock Quan, Christopher Wai and his wife Shirley, Stephen Wai and his wife Joyce, Michelle, Joe, and Nicole Del Rio, Emil IV and Emily Brignola, Kelly and Jennifer Feeney. Lock and Bo-Oi are also survived by two great-grandchildren Emma and Olivia Wai. Lock had a passion for chemistry as he rose up the ranks to become Eastern Region VP for Infra-Red Industries, Waltham. He later ran his own company, Quantum Detector, in Burlington. Lock enjoyed artwork, traveling, cooking, gardening, and spending time with his family. His favorite pastime was enjoying the scenery around Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. Lock was known for his kind, generous and compassionate spirit. He always looked forward to participating in the Veterans Day celebrations in his hometown of Weston. A private service was held on May 14, 2020 at Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 19 to May 26, 2020