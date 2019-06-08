|
Loretta White Thomas, 89, longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, Maine, on March 1, 1930, she studied mathematics at the University of Maine before moving to Sudbury in 1953. Mrs. Thomas was a dedicated member of the Memorial Congregational Church in Sudbury. Beloved wife of Edwin Knights Thomas, with whom she shared nearly 70 years of marriage; devoted mother of Mark Thomas and his wife Karen of Hull, Peter Thomas and his wife Anita of Boylston, John Thomas and his wife Karen Dalton-Thomas of Wayland; cherished sister of Hattie Hannigen of Andover; loving grandmother of the late Lindsay Thomas, Layla Preston and her husband Robert of Middleborough, Matthew Thomas of Boston, Erica Thomas of Marlborough; proud great-grandmother of Ella and Alia Preston both of Middleborough, Arlo Thomas of Marlborough. A memorial service will be held at a later date and details forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Memorial Congregation Church Memorials and Gifts Fund, memo Loretta Thomas | musical events, 26 Concord Road, Sudbury, MA 01776. For more information and guestbook please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com
