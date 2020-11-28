1/
Mark A. Floridia
Mark A. Floridia, 55, died unexpectedly at his residence on November 15, 2020 from complications of heart disease. He was born in Framingham on June 14, 1965 the son of Mario S. Floridia of St. Augustine Floridia and the late Carolyn (Hubbard) Floridia.. He is survived by his siblings Stephen M. Floridia of Hudson, Susan E. Francis and her husband Will of Norton, Deborah A. Tibbetts and her husband George of Brevard, NC and Nancy E. Floridia of Natick. He is also survived by niece Emily Anne Francis of Norton and an Aunt, Janette (Hubbard) Hancock of Natick. Mark spent his formative years in Wayland and attended the Fay School in Southborough and graduated from St. Johns in Shrewsbury. He attended Northeastern University in Boston. For over 16 years, Mark was the Host Manager of the dining room at the Hard Rock Cafe in Boston and also furnished the restaurant with their creative window displays. Mark worked for many years in Armed Security, both at Harbor Point and in other greater Boston locations. Mark was very committed to law enforcement and volunteered for the Wayland auxiliary police. Mark was a talented artist who especially enjoyed drawing freehand using charcoal & ink. He was an avid Star Wars enthusiast and collector. He loved animals and was a lifetime New England Patriots, Boston Bruins and Red Sox fan. Mark will be remembered for his elaborate Halloween displays that delighted the neighborhood children for many years. Graveside services for Mark will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland where he will be interred with his mother Carolyn at a day and time to be determined. Please check the funeral home web site for updated information. Due to the current COVID restrictions there will be no funeral home visitations or services. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Marks memory may be sent to feedingamerica.org or ASPCA.org. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2020.
