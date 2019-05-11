|
Mary Halligan Shann, Age 73 of Weston, passed away in her home surrounded by family and friends on May 8, 2019 following a valiant 4 year battle with liver cancer. She leaves her son CAPT Ryan Shann (USN), daughter-in-law Karla and three grandchildren. She was predeceased by her former husbands and son Derek T. Shann and survived by a grandson. Mary was also predeceased by her parents John P. and Katherine M. Halligan and her brothers Thomas A. and Joseph J. She is survived by Jack and Dee Halligan of Clifton Park, NY, Gregory Halligan of Worcester, MA, and Anne and Ed Petrazzolo of Rochester, NY. She is also survived by several nephews and a niece. Mary grew up in Albany New York before attending Boston College earning a B.S in Chemistry (1966), an M.Ed. in Program Planning and Evaluation, and a PH.D. in Education Psychology and Research. She joined the faculty of the Boston University School of Education in 1969 serving as a member of the SED faculty for 47 years before retiring in 2016. During that tenure she taught US military in Europe in the BU overseas Graduate Program in 1971-72, served as SED Associate Dean from 1980-85, directed a decade-long faculty development program at Cairo University, and was named a Fullbright Senior Research Scholar in 1986 evaluating literacy programs in northeast Brazil. She has travelled to over 75 countries in her work. She earned the Boston College Alumni Award of Excellence in 1982, is a member of the Phi Beta Delta International Honor Society and Whos Who in American Education, among many other honors. She leaves, and was grateful for, her many friends from the communities of Boston College, Boston University, Weston Golf Club, Hyannis Port, Pope St. John XXIII Seminary, and St. Julias Parish, among others. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rte. 16) WELLESLEY, Wednesday, May 15 at 9am. Funeral Mass in St. Julia Church, Weston Center, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours Tuesday, May 14 from 4-7pm in the Funeral Home. Interment private. In light of Marys devout faith and lifelong dedication to education, memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be in her name to Pope St. John XXIII Seminary (www.psjs.edu) or a public education institution/organization in need. For guestbook, www.gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 11 to May 18, 2019