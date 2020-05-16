|
Mary Perkins King, mother, sister, artist and friend to many passed away on April 29th at the age of 85. After a brave and decades long battle with Multiple Sclerosis, she succumbed to complications from Covid. She is survived by her sister, Anne Perkins, her former husband, Thomas King, her children Stephanie (King) Haig and husband Scott Haig, her son Peter King and his former spouse Caron, five grandchildren, two great-granddaughters as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews and their relatives. Mary was a California girl. Born in Los Angeles, she lived in walking distance to the Santa Monica beach, enjoyed tennis, swimming and horseback riding with her two older brothers, sister and parents. She graduated from the Westlake School for Girls and earned a BA in Art and teaching from UCLA. Spying beautiful Mary Perkins, Navy Lieutenant Tom King introduced himself to Mom at a debutante party in LA. The two were soon married and moved to Boston. Mary taught art in the Newton Public Schools and supported Tom through years of graduate school. They settled in Weston MA, where Mary lived for over 50 years and raised their two children, Stephanie and Peter. She was an active member of St Peters and an Episcopalian since birth. Mary treasured her years volunteering as a docent at the MFA in the Egyptian, Impressionist and Colonial American exhibits. She was an artist, potter and ceramics instructor to children and adults in her home studio. In 1984, she received a grant from the Massachusetts Arts Council and oversaw a group of artisans, each person creating a different clay replica of Westons historic town buildings. Mary adored spending summer in her beautiful cottage on a bluff in Cape Cod with family and friends, and loved nothing more than hours spent talking with loved ones, and visiting art museums and exhibits. In addition to numerous family members, Mary had a remarkable number of life long friends. Gifts in Marys memory can be made to either Elizabeth Seton Nursing Home https://www.elizabethseton.org/donate/ or Lands Sake in Weston, https://landssake.org. The family is holding a private burial service. Memorial services to celebrate Marys life will take place later this summer.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 16 to May 23, 2020