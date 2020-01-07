|
|
Mary Miller Pughe, 86, formerly of Weston Massachusetts and Randolph Center Vermont, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Shelburne, Vermont. She is survived by four children, Earle Pughe and his wife Jan Johnson, of Bolton, Massachusetts; Bronwyn Pughe of Fircrest, Washington; Heidi Woehlck and her husband Harvey of Waukesha, Wisconsin; Charlie Pughe and his wife Kerrie of Charlotte, Vermont and beloved Pico the cat. Mary is also survived by her sister Charlotte M. Kane of Warrington, Pennsylvania; six grandsons, one granddaughter and four great grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, E. Wells Pughe and a son, William Lloyd Pughe. Mary was born on April 19, 1933, in Abington, Pennsylvania, eldest daughter of Charles Whit Miller (deceased) and Kathryn Fretz Miller (deceased). Mary grew up in Doylestown. She earned her B. A. from Wilson College and her M.A. from Harvards School of Education. Mary chose to teach in the Weston Public Schools having observed the involvement of the community in public education. After she married, she was a dynamic volunteer in education, primarily as an instrumental Community Coordinator for the Weston METCO program and as a trustee of the Weston METCO Scholarship Fund. Later in her life, Mary drove for FISH and Meals on Wheels. She was an active participant in and a member of the Board for Westons Council on Aging. Mary was also a hard-working and faithful member of St. Peters Episcopal Church for over 50 years. Innately kind, Mary always had a cheerful greeting for everyone she met in her day. A lifelong learner, Mary shared her passion for music, books, sports, nature and civic duty with all those who knew her. Please join the family and friends for a celebration and remembrance of Mary on Saturday February 1, 2020 | 2 PM at the St. Peters Church, 320 Boston Post Road, Weston, MA 02493 with a reception following in the parish hall. The family asks that those wishing to make a donation in Marys honor, consider doing so to a program of great importance to Mary. A donation to the Roxbury Weston Preschool program can be mailed to Roxbury Weston Preschool, PO Box 241, Weston, MA 02493 or made electronically via their website https://www.roxwes.org/ .
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020