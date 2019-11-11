|
Mary Shiverick Morss, 89, died comfortably at her Wayland residence on November 4, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born in Rochester, NY and was the daughter of the late Nathan C. Shiverick and Mary (Proctor) Shiverick Case. Mary is survived by her children Everett Morss of Geneseo, NY, Andrew Morss of Denver, CO and Esther Morss of Dearborn, MI and the late Thomas W. Morss who died on July 11, 2019. She was the sister of James H. Case of Baltimore, MD and Elizabeth C. Case of Concord. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Shelby Morss of Wayland and nine grandchildren. She spent her formative years in Avon, NY, Hamilton, MA and in New York City. Mary has made her home in Wayland for the past 23 years. She was a graduate of the Chapin School in New York City and received her BA in History from Radcliffe College. After college she spent her early married years as a mother and a Republican State Committee member. She will also be remembered as an artist who designed and produced many jewelry pieces in silver and lapidary jade. Mary was an avid bridge player and achieved the rank of Life Master. She enjoyed travelling the globe and had visited all seven continents. She was devoted to her family and treasured her time with them. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday December 8, 2019 at 1 o'clock at the First Parish Church, 225 Boston Post Rd, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Marys memory may be sent to: Challenger Center, Attn: Development, 422 First Street SE, 3rd Floor, Washington DC, 20003 Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019