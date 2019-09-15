|
|
Mertice (Olson) Currier, 93, died peacefully and comfortably with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was born in Waltham on February 16, 1926, the daughter of the late George Emanuel Olson and Cora Eveline (Anderson) Olson. Mertice was the beloved wife for 63 years of the late Harold Elmer Currier who died on June 28, 2016. She is survived by her devoted daughter Suzanne D. Hovhannesian and her husband Mark of Southborough. Cherished grandmother of Lisa M. Hovhannesian of Southborough. Sister of the late Mildred Ham and George E. Olson, Jr. Mertice spent her formative years in Waltham and moved to Boston as a newlywed. She spent the last 50 years as a resident of Wayland. She received her BS in Zoology from Wheaton College and her Masters Degree in Education from Northeastern University. Mertice retired after a 31 year career in the Frozen Section Laboratory in the Pathology Department at Massachusetts General Hospital. Of all her accomplishments the one she was most proud of was her family. She reveled in spending time with her family, making something special to celebrate every holiday, event and accomplishment. She cherished her time at MGH, finding the work and the people incredibly interesting. She was an avid reader, loved being creative and loved to learn. Her favo- rite thing to do was to listen to her husband play the piano. Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte 30), Wayland. Her funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mertices memory to MGH Pathology Dept, Research Program, 55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114. For condloences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019