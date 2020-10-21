Morris Ralph Rogers, 96, died peacefully and comfortably on October 17, 2020. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on February 28, 1924 the son of the late Percy Rogers and Olive (Morris) Rogers. He was the husband of the late Delbert Anna (Wiener) Rogers who died on December 20, 2014. Morris is the devoted father of Stephen P. Rogers and his wife Cynthia L. Cyndy Rogers of Upton and Nancy J. (Rogers) Welch and her husband John J. Welch of Wayland. Grandfather of Jennifer Earl and her husband Eric Earl; Daniel Rogers and his fianc Julia Nason; Jeffery Rogers; Timothy Welch and his wife Sarah Welch; Lauren Becker and her husband Sean Becker. Great-grandfather of Gianna, Nolan and Raegan Welch; Mikaela and Luke Becker. Brother of Wilson Rogers of MI; Gordon Rogers of KY; Clifford Rogers of NY; Caulder Rogers of VA, the late Stewart Rogers and the late Doris (Rogers) Sherman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Morris graduated from Poughkeepsie High School, received his BS in Microbiology from Syracuse University and his Masters Degree in Microbiology from Hofstra University. He was associated as a Microbiologist and the Chief of the Microbiology Department at the Army Natick Laboratories (Natick Labs) now known as the US Army Natick Soldier Systems Center retiring after 65 years of dedicated service. Morris and his wife Del were active communicants at St. Andrews Episcopal Church for over 60 years and served on the Vestry Committee of the church. He was a member of the Society of Microbiologists. He loved gardening, camping with his family, cross country trips and time spent at his summer cottage in Washington, New Hampshire. He loved traveling and spending time with his family. Visitations will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 am at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. Graveside services will be held on Friday at noon at Edgell Grove Cemetery, 53 Grove Street, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donation in Morris memory may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 3 Maple St, Framingham, MA 01701. Masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery and social distancing will be followed as well. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
