On Saturday, April 20, 2019 Nancy Elizabeth (Tenney) Newhall of Cochituate passed away peacefully at the age of 89. Nancy was born on January 4, 1930 in Hartford, Vermont to the late Alice E. (Hoyt) and Norman H. Tenney and she grew up at 10 Taft Avenue in White River Junction, Vermont. As the oldest child of a veterinarian, she loved to accompany her father on his appointments and help out on the family farm. She graduated from Hartford High School and moved to Boston to attend Simmons College, from which she graduated in 1952 with a degree in Nursing. She married Guy Folsom Newhall in 1953 and they made a home on Dudley Pond in Cochituate. They raised 6 children on Dudley Pond | David T. Newhall of Falls Church, VA; Stephen F. Newhall of Santa Fe, NM; Barbara H. Newhall of Wolcott, VT; Sally F. Newhall of Natick; Suzie Newhall of Santa Fe, NM and Janet Newhall Steel of Framingham - and welcomed many others into their home throughout the years. During her career as a nurse, Nancy worked at Leonard Morse Hospital, Waltham Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital and Newton Wellesley Hospital, where she held the position of night nursing coordinator for many years. She also taught nursing at Faulkner Hospital from 1970-1978. With her no-nonsense, down-to-earth nature and sharp intellect, she was an exceptional nurse and teacher. She ran into some of her former students during recent hospitalizations and they showered her with admiration. It meant a great deal to her that she was able to make a positive impact on their careers. In her retirement, Nancy served as a school nurse at Happy Hollow Elementary School, Wayland Middle School, and the Pegasus Summer Program through Wayland Public Schools, all of which brought her great joy. Nancy loved the water, especially Lake Bowker in Orford, Canada, where her family had a cabin, and Dudley Pond in Cochituate. Nancy and Guy ran the Cochituate Canoe Club out of their home from 1960-1974. She was a proud member of the Dudley Pond Association and loved walking around the pond and talking to her neighbors. While she never considered herself an elite athlete, she competed in the National Championships for kayaking in 1963 and helped to organize and run many canoe races with Guy. In her later years, she was an avid member of the Wayland and Sudbury Senior exercise groups. She also loved reading, cooking, gardening, and following politics and Boston sports teams. She took great pride in her family and was a proud and active mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Nancy is predeceased by her husband, Guy Newhall, her parents, her brother, Jack Tenney; her sister, Ethel Tenney, and her niece, Marta Lashway. She is survived by her beloved family, including her sister, Jan Dyer of Island Pond, VT, and her brother, Roger Tenney of White River Junction, VT, her six children, 12 grandchildren (Jesse, Haldre, Eric, Nicole, Alice, Niles, Kendra, Steven, Madeline, Olivia, Adrienne, and Jared), 2 honorary grandchildren (Sophia and Jessica), 7 great-grandchildren (Guy, William, Jocelyn, Flynn, Hayden, Liam, and Halua), and 2 honorary great-grandchildren (Holly and Charlotte). With her kind and generous nature, Nancy had a tendency to instantly make lifelong friends with everyone she met. The magnitude of love and adoration her family and friends hold for her exemplifies what an extraordinary woman she was. Nancy will be greatly missed but forever remembered. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Nancys life at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland on Sunday, April 28th from 2:00 to 3:30 pm followed by a funeral service at 3:30 pm. Flowers may be sent or memorial donations may be sent to the Dudley Pond Association, PO Box 5114, Wayland, MA 01778. In addition, all are welcome to join Nancys family for a walk around Dudley Pond starting at The Chateau at 9:00 am on Sunday, April 28, 2019. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019