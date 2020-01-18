|
Nancy Elizabeth Olson, formerly of Wayland, died peacefully on January 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family, friends and those who supported her for many years. She was born in Waltham on December 4, 1954 the daughter of the late G. Richard Olson and Mary Elizabeth (Davis) Olson. Nancy is survived by her brothers Philip G. Olson and his wife Sheila G. Olson of Mableton, GA and Carl F. Olson and his wife Nanon S. Olson of Marietta, GA. She was the devoted aunt of Richard E. Olson, Thomas C. Olson, Kyle G. Olson (Alexa Olson), David H. Olson and Elizabeth L. Olson. Niece of Toni Miller and James Miller of Newton and Barbara Davis of Lincoln. She is also survived by many cousins and close friends. Nancy spent her early life in Wayland and her adult years as a resident of Waltham and Watertown. She was a graduate of Wayland High School Class of 1975. For many years, she worked at MIT. She was outgoing and loved to be around and meet new people and friends. Nancy was active in the Cerebral Palsy Association locally, enjoyed western movies and time spent with her family and friends. At the request of her family, there will be no funeral home visitations. Services and interment will be held at a later date in the Olson family lot in North Cemetery, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Nancys memory may be sent to Beaverbrook STEP, Inc., 85 Main St, Watertown, MA 02472 (www.beaverbrookstep.org) or United Cerebral Palsy MetroBoston (www.ucpboston.org/ways-to-give/ donate-now/) which both were very important to Nancy during her life. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020