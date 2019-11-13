|
|
Nancy Florence (Siok) Teti, 76, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on November 7, 2019. She was born in Groton on April 10, 1943 the daughter of the late Stanley F. Siok, Sr and Clara M. Siok. Nancy was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas O. Teti who died on March 25, 1990. She was the devoted mother of Joseph N. Teti of Millbury; Giannina M. Finocchio and her husband Michael of Georgetown; Nicholas O. Teti, Jr of Framingham; Jason M. Teti of Framingham and John P. Teti and his wife Jessie of Framingham. Cherished grandmother of Sophia, Nicolette and Nicholas. Sister of Stanley F. Siok, Jr. and his wife Mary of Henrico Virginia. Sister-in-law of Rosemarie Teti; Anna Maria Connolly and her husband John; Pasquale Teti and his wife Nancy. Adoring aunt of Michael and Johnathan Siok and Adrienne and Nicholas Connolly. Nancy was a life-long resident of Cochituate Village and a graduate of Wayland High School, class of 1961. During this time she met and later married her husband Nick. Together they raised their children on Dudley Pond creating lasting memories, along with neighborhood families of ice skating, swimming, fishing, and exploring in the woods around Castle Gate South and Lakeshore Drive. She was a devout Catholic and worshiped at St. Zepherins Church from childhood. For many years she was their parish secretary and always crafted for the many church fairs as she was known to share her many artistic talents with all she knew. Nancy will be remembered for hand painting the statues that adorn the manger at St. Zepherins during the Christmas season. After raising her family of five, Nancy took classes at Mass Bay Community College earning a certificate in Early Childhood Education. She then began yet another career as a preschool teacher working many years for Cherubs Castle. Whenever she crossed paths with her students they would reminisce about the fun activities shared learning in her classroom. Nancy loved her family dearly and time spent with them was a gift she cherished. She always had a smile on her face and found the goodness and best in everyone. She will be treasured by her family and fondly remembered by all who delighted in knowing her. Visitations will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main St (Rt 27), Cochituate Village, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Nancys memory be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019