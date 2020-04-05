|
Professer Nancy (Curro) McCarthy 93, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born in Washington, D.C. the daughter of the late Luigi Curro and Antionette (Ruggieri) Curro. Nancy is survived by her son Robert John McCarthy, DVM and his wife Paula J. McCarthy of Grafton. Grandmother of Nick P. McCarthy and his wife Anna Babcock of Stow and Sara P. McCarthy and David Viola of Grafton. She is also survived by her siblings Thomas Curro and his wife Patricia Curro of Burtonsville, MD; Nina Fleri of Hyattsville, MD and Angelo Curro of Edgewater, MD. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Nancy spent her formative years in Washington, D.C. and attended the public schools. In 1948, she received her registered nursing degree from Washington, D.C. General Hospital. In 1968, she received her BS from Boston College Connell School of Nursing; her Masters Degree in Community Health Nursing in 1970 from Boston University and her PhD in Education from Boston University in 1979. She was a member of Alpha Chi Sigma and Alpha Sigma Nu. She had a long and distinguished professional career as a nurse in various hospital and community settings as well local doctors offices in Washington, D.C. and Rhode Island before settling in Massachusetts. Nancy was a member of many nursing organizations both on a local and national level. In 1980 she spent a year with Project Hope in Recife, Brazil at the Federal University of Pernambuco in the advanced rural community health nursing program curriculum for primary care nursing. For over 23 years, she also held the position of Associate Professor at the Boston College Connell School of Nursing. She also held various positions including Instructor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor with tenure. Upon her retirement, she remained active as a volunteer in the Natick community as well as a longtime volunteer and communicant of St. Zepherin Church in Cochituate Village, Wayland. She was devoted to her faith and always found the time to assist others in need. Nancy was also a resident of Natick for over 56 years before moving to Carmel Terrace in Framingham for the past several years and became involved in their activities. Private family services and interment will be held at St. Zepherin Cemetery in Cochituate Village, Wayland. In light of the current health concerns, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, Nancys wishes were for memorial gifts to be sent to Boston College Connell School of Nursing, Maloney Hall, 140 Commonwealth Ave, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 or to Good Shepherd Parish, 99 Main St, Wayland, MA 01778 and would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Cochituate Village, Wayland. For condolences and updates please visit www.johncbryantfunerlahome.com.
