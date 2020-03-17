|
|
Mr. Nicholas P. "Nicko" Abraham, of Weston, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington. He was 45 years old. Nicko was born on February 21, 1975 in Boston, the son of Evelyn "Evie" (Stathopoulos) Abraham and the late Nicholas Abraham. A lifelong Weston resident, he was a Weston High School graduate and continued his studies at Boston College where he earned a bachelor's degree in 1998. He enjoyed a successful career in commercial real estate and served as president of Abraham Properties in Boston. Nicko loved everyone as much as everyone loved him; he was the type who could make a fast friend in any situation and could always bring a laugh and a smile to the room. One of his happiest days came when he married the love of his life, Erin R. Kalakowsky, on July 14, 2001 at Saint Demetrios Church in Weston. The pair made Weston their home where they would raise four bright and beautiful children, two daughters, Xava and Erys and two sons, Nicko-John and Boden. He loved being their father. He was a devoted coach with the Waltham Youth Hockey League. Many happy summer days were spent in Osterville where Nicko indulged his passion for boating and fishing. At home he was the consummate cook and landscaper. Nicko leaves his beloved wife, Erin, his children, Xava, Erys, Nicko-John and Boden; his mother, Evelyn "Evie" (Stathopoulos) Abraham of Weston, his sister, Annise Hoaglund (Daniel) of Weston, his mother-in-law, Ruth (Pilicy) Kalakowsky and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was also the son-in-law of the late Dr. John Kalakowsky. Family and friends honored and remembered Nicko's life by gathering for his funeral service on Saturday, March 14th in Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston. Burial followed in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Veritas Christian Academy, 6 Loker Street, Wayland, MA 01778 or to Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston, MA 02493. To offer condolence messages please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020