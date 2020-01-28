|
|
Parker Wilson Bud Hastings, a 60-year resident of Weston, passed on November 24, 2019 at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Emilienne Lowell Mimi Hastings, his sister Beverly Hastings Shepherd of Weston, his three children Leslie Hastings Taisey of Yarmouth, Maine, Anne Hastings McCauley of Hailey, Idaho, and Michael Addison Hastings of Bellevue, Washington, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Bud grew up in Belmont and moved to Allentown Pennsylvania when he was 16. For three years Bud was the shortstop on Coach Crums baseball team and, according to the 1942 yearbook hit the ball like his idol Joe Cronin. He graduated from Allentown High School in 1942 with classmate Lee Iococca, and entered Parks Air College. In May of 1943 he went into the active service of the United States Army and served for 2 years and 7 months as a Photogrammetrist in the Asiatic Pacific Theater during World War II. After the war he received his college degree in business from Babson College and began a 25-year career with Jordan Marsh Company. Later, as a general manager, he opened the South Portland Jordan Marsh store at Maine Mall in 1969, and the store in Worcester Center Galleria in 1971. Bud was born in Boston to Raymond George and Florence Parker Hastings. He was the grandson of Isaac W. Hastings, a Weston property owner in the late 1800s. Isaacs Wellesley Street property was where Buds parents moved after their time in Allentown, and where Bud and Mimi raised their family, next door to his sister Bev and her husband Tom Shepherd and their family. One hundred years later Isaacs descendants are still living on a section of the original property. Aside from his family, Boston sports were the soul of Buds life. His daily routine always included a ball game. It was not uncommon for him to have 2 TVs in the family room to make sure he didnt miss a minute of the Patriots, Celtics or Bruins. But the Red Sox were his pride and joy. The joke around the house was that he knew more about any given Red Sox player than he knew about his own kids! After busy days at the department store, he was perfectly content to cheer from the comfort of his couch with a bowl of peanuts and a Miller Beer. After retiring, Bud and Mimi became long-time residents of Brook School. Bud spent many happy hours in his recliner reading the Globe sports section in the morning and cheering on Big Papi and the boys of summer in the evenings. He spent his last days under his Red Sox blanket surrounded by his family.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020