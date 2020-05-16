|
|
Patricia Ann (Vincuilla) Brown 79, died peacefully on May 9, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston following a brief illness. She was born in Waltham on December 6, 1940 the daughter of the late Anthony T. Vincuilla and Hazel Burke. Patricia was the beloved wife for 57 years of Joseph A. Brown of Weston formerly of Cochituate. She was the loving mother of Jodi Ann Collins and her husband Kenan D. Collins of Natick and Donna Lee Freedlender and her husband Edward Freedlender of Sudbury. Cherished grandmother of Ashlee-Ann Rogers and her husband Thomas Rogers of Medway; Joseph A Collins of Framingham; Jillian Freedlender of Sudbury and James Freedlender of Boston. Adored Great-grandmother of Gabby, T.J. and Rae Rogers. She was the sister of Thomas Vinciulla and his wife Betsey Vinciulla of Worcester and Joy Vinciulla Heider of Cochituate. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Patricia has resided in Weston for the past 10 years but spent most of her life in Cochituate and was a graduate of Wayland High School. Pat loved to read and would enjoy time with her husband reading as he spent time fishing. She loved driving through small and quaint New England towns and especially enjoyed visiting general stores. She loved her times with her "Joey" - getting coffee and sitting in their special places, just being together. Pat was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.Her family meant the world to her. She was a beautiful person inside and out, Never asking for anything and always put others before herself. She showed her love with the simplest acts of kindness to everyone she knew. Pat will be fondly missed and loved by her family and friends. Private family services and interment will be held in the Brown family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Cochituate. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a time when all can gather safely to celebrate this wonderful woman. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that gifts in Pats memory may be sent to the . Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Cochituate. For condolences and service information please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 16 to May 23, 2020