Patricia Slensby Jones, 89, known affectionally as Bim by friends and family, died peacefully in the company of her five children on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her residence in North Hill, Needham. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin she was daughter of the late Carroll Robert Slensby and Dorothy Ann Meyer Slensby. Bims gregarious and fun-loving personality filled any room and charmed whoever came to her front door be they neighbors or workman, casual acquaintances or life-long friends. Bim adored her childhood summers on Cedar Lake, near Milwaukee, where she boated, swam, sung songs, and spent evenings playing games with friends and family. Upon graduation from the Milwaukee Downer Seminary School, now known as the University School, she moved east to attend Wellesley College. It was there she met her future husband Dr. James H. Jandl, a young academic physician at Harvard Medical School. They soon married and settled in Wayland where she spent the next 67 years of her life. Patricia became a real estate agent with L. Davenport Boyd in Weston, eventually becoming their top sales person. After her first marriage ended in divorce, she married publisher Donald W. Jones. Together they traveled to many parts of the world including China, New Zealand, and Russia. Her love of skiing took her to the mountains of New Hampshire and Colorado, and summer vacations were taken on Marthas Vineyard: a day on Philbin beach counted as one of her most treasured memories. Her energy, laugh, and optimism were legendary. She was game for any activity and loved to compete. Many summer mornings started with a tennis match, and she never missed an opportunity to challenge family members to a game of cards, ping-pong, or croquet. Her hands were always busy. She loved gardening and was a long-time member of the Wayland Garden Club. She could take a handful of late summer roadside flowers and turn them into a thing of beauty. She enjoyed experimenting with new recipes, playing bridge, and designing and selling unique hand-crafts. Her love of art led her to become a docent at the Davis Museum at Wellesley College. All in all, her days were infused with laughter and many recountings of her humorous adventures. Her personality was such that even later in life she continued to form new and deeply rewarding friendships. Even as her health failed, those who came in contact with her invariably loved and admired her grace and determination as well as the warmth and interest she showed to all around her. Patricia was the beloved mother of Christy Lavers of Bristol, Indiana, Rob Jandl, MD of Acton, Beanie Marvel of Weston, Susan Queen of Excelsior, Minnesota, and Ted Jandl of Sudbury. She is survived by her childrens spouses including Richard Lavers, Stefanie Jandl, Andy Marvel, Court Queen, and Biene Jandl, as well as 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and her dear friend Donald Page of Needham, MA. She leaves her sister-in-law Mary Ann Slensby of Gulf Breeze, Florida, wife of the late Robert Carroll Slensby, as well as Donald Jones, Jr., Nona Jones, and Clayton Jones and their many grandchildren. Her husband Donald W. Jones died on November 24, 2014. In her last days, three-year-old great-grandson Luke visited to say a final goodbye. Somehow, in the midst of everything, she had arranged to set aside a small red truck for him. Its for you, she said. Luke, trying to grasp what it meant to say goodbye for the last time hugged the toy, took it home, and now sleeps with it and takes it wherever he goes. So it will be for all who knew her, that we carry the gifts she gave us and thereby keep her spirit alive. Her gifts were small yet impactful, simple but timeless: Love and be loved. Laugh at ones follies, overcome adversity, and cherish family and friends. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Parish Church 349 Boston Post Road in Weston, Massachusetts. Interment in Waylands North Cemetery will be held at a later date. For those who desire, gifts in Patricias memory may be sent to the Wayland Garden Club, POB 15, Wayland, MA 01778. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 3 to May 10, 2019