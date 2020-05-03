|
|
Paul E. Mickey Hand, 89, died peacefully and comfortably with his family by his side on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was born in Waltham on July 20, 1930 the son of the late Thomas J Hand and Helen L. (Moore) Hand. Mickey was the beloved husband for 65 years of Kathleen M. 'Kay' (Shaughnessy) Hand of Wayland. Devoted father of Daniel J. Hand of Kingston, PA; Colleen M. Meiners of Jackson Hole, WY; Kerry A Lewis and her partner Brian Ewing of Hudson; Erin M Cole and her husband Christophe Cole of Natick and the late Cheryl K Chagnon who died on July 8, 2013. Cherished grandfather of Sean Hand of Kingston, PA; Bryce Franich and his wife Jennifer of Asheville, NC; Aidan Meiners and his companion Linsay Alexander of Driggs, ID; Chad Lewis and his wife Jaclyn of Wayland; Gavin Lewis and his fianc Sarah Muse of Lebanon, NH; Traci and Timothy Cole of Natick; Joseph Chagnon and his wife Leeanne of Milford; Nathan Chagnon of Whitinsville and the late Tara Chagnon who died on July 18, 2016. Great-grandfather of Theodore 'Townes' Meiners and Killian Lewis. Brother of the late James Hand, Robert Hand, Dorothy Evangelista and Mary Carney. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Mickey has been a resident of Wayland for the past 62 years and spent his formative years in Newton. He served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict as a Sergeant First Class and Paratrooper with the US Army. Mickey had a long and distinguished career as a Plasterer for over 50 years with Nelson J Sanford and Sons, Inc in Reading. The most important aspect of his life was his love and devotion to his family who he supported in all their endeavors in life. He loved spending time with them and also working in his yard at his home in Wayland. Mickey always had a smile and a kind word for everyone that he met. He will be fondly remembered and loved by all who knew him. He was a member of the and the American Legion. Private family visitations and graveside services will be held in the Hand family lot in Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. A Memorial Mass celebrating his life will be held at a later date when all can gather together safely. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Mickeys memory may be sent the , VA Regional Office, JFK Federal Bldg, Government Center, Boston, MA 02203 or the , 3 Speen St, # 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences and updated service information please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 3 to May 10, 2020