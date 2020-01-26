|
Paul Edward Kohler, 89, died peacefully surrounded by his children on Friday, January 24, 2020 at their residence in Hopkinton following a period of declining health. He was born in Framingham on February 3, 1930 the son of the late Otto Herman Kohler and Dorothy Edith (Dodge) Kohler. Paul was the husband of the late Jo-Ann Dorothy (Gleason) Kohler who died on July 24, 2009. He was the beloved father of Kevin P. Kohler and Kirsten Kohler Dunn both of Hopkinton and the late Karl E. Kohler. He was the brother of the late Dorothy L. Sweeney and Richard O.D. Kohler. Also survived by two nieces and one nephew. Paul has been a lifelong resident of Cochituate and spent some retirement years in North Fort Myers, FL and most recently resided with his children in Hopkinton. He received his formal education at the Newton Trade School and then served his country proudly as a Private First Class with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. As a young boy, he spent many years working at his parents local variety store known as "Kohlers Store", a well known Cochituate landmark. For many years, he was a school bus driver for the town of Wayland School Department and for Doherty's Buses for the Lincoln-Sudbury High School. He was an active member at Trinitarian Congregational Church and spent many years as the bus driver for the youth groups outings and events. For the past 20 years, Paul dedicated his life to serving with the ministry "Wheels for the World; A Ministry of Joni and Friends". He worked tirelessly to see that disabled children and adults around the world received the gifts of mobility. Paul also was associated with the Meals on Wheels program while residing in North Fort Myers. He was a life member of the American Legion in Wayland and for several years served in many capacities as an officer and chaplain. For years he was involved with the Memorial Day Parade activities. He was someone who always liked to keep busy and enjoyed doing slate etchings for family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitations will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), Cochituate. A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at a later date at the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Pauls memory may be sent to Wheels for the World - checks payable to Joni and Friends, PO BOX 3333, Agoura Hills, CA 91376. In the memo line please note: WFTW c/o Paul Kohler. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2020