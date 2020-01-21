|
Paul F. Daly, 90, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving and devoted family at his Cochituate residence following a brief illness. He was born in Natick on July 15, 1929 the son of the late Timothy J. Daly and Florence Elizabeth (Foster) Daly. Paul was the loving husband of the late Dorothy Mary (McGillicuddy) Daly who died on July 20, 2001. He was the devoted father of Chris Kenney of Cochituate, Paul F. Daly, Jr of Framingham, Kenny B. Daly of Cochituate, Timothy J. Daly of Cochituate, Kathy Gibson of Sharon and Kelly A. Daly of Southborough. He was the brother of John L. Daly of Framingham, Barbara A. Dickson of Framingham, Michael F. Daly of Upton, Deborah J. Daly of Cochituate and the late Patricia A. Barry. He was the grandfather to eight grandchildren, great-grandfather of four and also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Paul has been a lifelong resident of Cochituate and graduated from Wayland High School with the Class of 1947. He served his country proudly as an EM2 with the United States Navy during World War II and remained in the Navy Reserves through 1950. Paul was a Master Electrician and was the owner of Olympic Electric in Cochituate. He later co-founded Daly Electric in Cochituate before his retirement. Paul was very generous with his time and talents and was always helping others, whether it be family, friends or neighbors | he was always available to fix anything for anyone. He loved his family who was the center of his life and taking care of his very large extended family whenever they needed assistance. He was known for impromptu ventures and car rides to Canada or Florida and back. He enjoyed woodworking, projects around his home, cabinetry and just being a regular guy. He was a member of the Natick Elks and the former VFW-Alward Post in Cochituate. Paul will be fondly remembered and loved by his family and all who had the pleasure to know him. Visitations will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm in the Bryant Memorial Chapel of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Rd (off Rt. 30), Cochituate. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9:30 am followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main St (Rt 27), Cochituate. Interment will follow in the Daly family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Cochituate. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Pauls memory may be sent to the PJ Ferrier Memorial Fund, c/o C. Ferrier, 33 Riverview Drive, Ashland, MA 01721 or visit www. Ferrierstrong.com. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020