Paul Ronty, 91 years old, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Stone Rehabilitation and Senior Living in Newton on April 22, 2020. Paul was born in Toronto on July 12, 1928, to Heikki and Ilma Ronty, who had emigrated to Canada from Finland in 1920. He was married to Natalie (Dakin) Ronty for 58 years, spending their years together in Newton and Weston. Natalie died in 2008. Paul is survived by his three children, Paul Ronty, Jr., and his wife, Alice, of South Orleans, Gail R. Hughson, and her husband, Charles, of Wayland, and Bruce D. Ronty, also of Wayland. He was the brother of Ellen Cross and the late Eine Pogson. Grampa will be missed by seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. While admittedly never a top student since he did not learn English until he entered Elementary School in Toronto, his achievements on the ice are well documented. Paul became a standout on the Boston Bruins at the age of 19 for three years and then starred for the New York Rangers for four years, before spending his final season in Montreal. A top scorer and NHL All Star for four years during his career, Paul was known for his fine stick handling and play-making ability. Two of his lifelong friends, Ed Sandford of Winchester and John Pierson of Wayland, were wingers on the Bruins and played with Paul. Not bad for a youngster who learned how to skate on a pair of hand-me-down figure skates from his older sister. Paul also played third base in semi-professional baseball in Canada until he was told by the Bruins Management to quit the sport after breaking his leg one summer. After retiring from hockey, Paul became a US citizen and began a second career in the insurance business for the balance of his life. He was the consummate salesman as he enjoyed making new friends as much as visiting with old friends. Pauls love for sports never faded. He coached the Weston High hockey team in the late 1960s and early 70s, when his son Paul played. Like many hockey players, Paul became a proficient golfer and was a longtime member of Weston Golf Club, playing both in the mens league and with his wife, Natalie, and his two sons, all avid golfers. He was also an outstanding squash player and was instrumental in starting paddle tennis at Weston Golf Club. Paul was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and always made time to spend with his family. He was the leading cheerleader of his childrens sporting and social pursuits and took great pride in helping them with their homes and yards and liked nothing better than to relax with his family after a long days chores to enjoy a Bud Light or two. For many summers, Paul and Natalie and their children vacationed in Chatham on Cape Cod, a tradition they treasured. The Cape was their true home away from home. In later years, Paul and Nat owned a townhome in Naples, FL, where they enjoyed time each winter until her passing. The family wishes to thank the wonderful team at Stone Rehabilitation and Senior Living for their care and kindness to Paul over the past five months. A celebration of Pauls life will be held at a future date for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stone Rehabilitation and Senior Living at 277 Elliot Street, Newton Upper Falls, MA 02464 or online at stonerehabandseniorliving.com. Please make a notation that this is for their Employee Donation Fund. For condolences and updated service information please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020