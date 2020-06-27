Pauline R. Moore
1940 - 2020
Pauline Rose (Papouleas) Moore, 80, died peacefully and comfortably on May 28, 2020 following a brief period of declining health. She was born in Boston on January 4, 1940 the daughter of the late Christos C. Paplouleas and Olga (Fifer) Papouleas. Pauline was the beloved wife for over 35 years of the late Daniel J. Moore who died on January 13, 2019. She was the devoted mother of Cheryl L. A. Fitzpatrick of Wellesley and Dawn M. Upton of Brockton. Step-mother of Michael R. Moore and his wife Donna L. Zinckmoore of Framingham. Cherished grandmother of Ashley Fitzpatrick, Nicolle Fitzpatrick, Stephen Fitzpatrick, Zachary Moore, Kianha Moore, Shantal Furey and Nina Furey and great-grandmother of Romeo and another great-grandson due to arrive shortly. Also survived by her son-in-law Steve Fitzpatrick. Pauline has been a resident of Wayland for over 30 years. For more than 20 years, she was an Administrative Assistant in the Admissions Department at Leonard Morse Hospital and Framingham Union Hospital prior to retiring. She also was a travel agent for several years and was a manager of the Beverage/bar area of a local restaurant. Her family was the center of her life and she loved time spent with her late husband, Dan, her children and grandchildren. Pauline loved to play the piano and to sing, taking long walks on the beach and to be near the ocean. She will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew her. Her Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for her family privately and interment followed in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland with her husband Dan. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that memorial gifts in her memory nay be sent to the American Heart Association. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.

