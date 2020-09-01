Peter, Tommy, Rick, myself, and lots of fortunate others shared many great experiences both on and off the Baseball fields as they were growing up. Peter was always such a positive and world class person in every way...really special! He led by example that inspired us to all strive to be better people. Peter was a wonderful role model for everyone. It was our great privilege to be a friend of his and the family! The Goode family sends our thoughts and prayers to all of the Bergs.

Chip Goode

Friend