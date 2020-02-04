|
|
Peter W. Phylis, 76, died comfortably on Friday, January 31, 2020 following a courageous battle with Parkinsons Disease. He was born in Natick the son of the late John Phylis and Edna M. (Sabean) Phylis. Peter is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 50 years Suzanne M. (Musgrave) Phylis of Wayland. Loving father of Craig A. Phylis and his wife Julie of Bedford and Brian M. Phylis and his wife Laura of Warren. Cherished grandfather of Austin and Sydney Phylis of Bedford and Brianna and Cole Phylis of Warren. Brother of John W. Phylis and his wife Janet of Middleborough; Audrey M. Kane of Wayland; Pamela W. Rice of Wayland and the late Bertha E. Roche. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Peter has been a lifelong resident of Wayland and graduated from Wayland High School with the Class of 1961. While in high school, he was the co-captain and quarterback of the football team. Upon graduation, Peter enlisted in the United Sates Army and served during the Vietnam Era. From 1977 until 2011, Peter was the proprietor of The Happy Swallow Pub; a timeless Framingham landmark where he met people from all walks of life. The Pub opened originally after Prohibition ended. Peter was an avid golfer and loved to travel with his wife Suzanne and his family. He enjoyed time spent at his familys home in Amherst, Hew Hampshire during the summer and fall. He loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing were some of his hobbies. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather and will be fondly remembered by all of the lives that he touched. Memorial Visitations will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt 30), Wayland. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Peters memory may be sent to Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or Doug Flutie, Jr Foundation for Autism, PO BOX 2157, Framingham, MA 01703. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020