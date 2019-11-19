|
Pierre Forgacs 71, of St. Petersburg, and Weston, MA passed away November 15, 2019. Born in Hungary, he moved to Canada in 1957. Pierre received his medical degree from the University of Sherbrooke in Quebec, and completed his residency and fellowship in infectious diseases at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Pierre enjoyed a long career as a doctor at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, MA where he founded the infectious diseases section. Pierre lectured at Harvard Medical School and published articles on meningitis, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Paul and Clara Forgacs. Pierre is survived by his loving wife, Linda Alzate; daughters, Claire (Craig Rankine) and Therese (Luke Scheuer); his sister, Annie Benko; nephew, Dr. Andrew Benko; grandchildren; grand nieces; and a large extended family. Pierre's memorial Mass will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Julia's Church in Weston, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 or at support.laheyhealth.org/ LHMCgive. Visit his online guestbook at AndersonMcQueen.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019