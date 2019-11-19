Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julia's Church
Weston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pierre Forgacs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pierre Forgacs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pierre Forgacs Obituary
Pierre Forgacs 71, of St. Petersburg, and Weston, MA passed away November 15, 2019. Born in Hungary, he moved to Canada in 1957. Pierre received his medical degree from the University of Sherbrooke in Quebec, and completed his residency and fellowship in infectious diseases at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Pierre enjoyed a long career as a doctor at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, MA where he founded the infectious diseases section. Pierre lectured at Harvard Medical School and published articles on meningitis, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Paul and Clara Forgacs. Pierre is survived by his loving wife, Linda Alzate; daughters, Claire (Craig Rankine) and Therese (Luke Scheuer); his sister, Annie Benko; nephew, Dr. Andrew Benko; grandchildren; grand nieces; and a large extended family. Pierre's memorial Mass will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Julia's Church in Weston, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 or at support.laheyhealth.org/ LHMCgive. Visit his online guestbook at AndersonMcQueen.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pierre's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -