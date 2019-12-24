|
Ramona Nelson Tariot, born Sioux City, Iowa, May 9, 1928, died Phoenix, Arizona, December 1, 2019. Survived by sons Paul (Nancy) of Haverhill, MA, Pierre (Laura Jakimovich) of Phoenix, AZ, John of Hanover, NH; grandchildren Erin Tariot of Washington, DC, Zachary (Nicole) Tariot of Haverhill MA, Nicole (Matthew) Tarselli of Attleboro, MA, Martine (Jake) Wells of Golden, CO, Suzanne (Simon) Tariot Sheard of Tempe, AZ, and Alexander and Juliet Tariot of Norwich, VT, and 8 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, Orville and Helen Nelson, and her husband of 64 years, Jean-Noel, a co-founder of Incoterm. Mrs. Tariot was a 1949 graduate of Radcliffe College. She was a longtime resident of Weston, Boston and Duxbury; she spent her last seven years in Phoenix. Her three sons are Weston High School graduates. Mrs. Tariot was an avid supporter of the arts, a devoted member of the choir at the First Parish Church in Weston, and a cherished friend to many. She was interred at the Mayflower Cemetery, Duxbury MA. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Beatitudes Life Center, 1610 West Glendale Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85021 on Saturday, Dec. 28 from 2-3 PM. Donations may be made in Ramonas name to: Beatitudes Campus Foundation, 1610 W. Glendale Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021 or online at www.BeatitudesFoundation. org. Affectionately known to all who loved her as "Mona, she will be honored with a leaf on the Beatitudes Campus Tree of Life, which is located in their Life Center.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019