1/
Richard A. Bortone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Bortone, 69, died peacefully and comfortably on October 7, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers following a long illness from complications with cardiac disease. He was born in Boston, the son of the late Virgil A. Bortone and Catherine T. (Quatieri) Bortone. Dickie was the brother of the late Thomas V. Bortone. He is survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Dickie has been a longtime resident of Wayland and previously resided in New York City, NY, Washington, D.C. and Virginia during his career in television production. He was a graduate of Wayland High School with the Class of 1969 and attended Northeastern University and received his BA in Communications from Boston University. He had a long and successful career as an Audio Visual Specialist in Television Production with CNN, ESPN, MSNBC and C-SPAN. He retired after his association with the National Archives in Washington, DC and returned to Wayland. Dickie loved music and in his earlier years played with a small band in the area. He loved to tinker with electronics and to repair and work on cars. He had a collection of trains including Lionel trains. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him as a quiet and sincere man always ready to help others. He was especially close to his family, enjoyed time spent with them and his German Shepherd, Lofty. Family and friends may gather at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road, (off Rte, 30), Wayland on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 124 Cochituate Road, (Rte. 27) Wayland. Interment will follow in the Bortone family lot in Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St, Newton. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John C. Bryant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved