Richard Alan Fisher, 72, died on March 13, 2019 in the company of his wife and two sons following a dignified and challenging struggle with Myelofibrosis for several years. He was born in Washington, D.C. the son of the late Emory George Fisher and Alverta (Rice) Fisher. Rick is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years Janet (Martin) Fisher of Wayland. Father of Simon O. Fisher of St. Johnsbury, VT and Tyler C. Fisher of Brooklyn, NY. Brother of the late George E. Fisher. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. His family kindly suggests that a donation of blood or platelets be considered in Ricks memory or a donation to The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (www. whoi edu) would be welcomed. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019