|
|
Richard Dick Charles Albright passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019 following a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He spent his final week surrounded by his loving family at his home in Wayland, Massachusetts. A respected financial adviser and passionate art collector, he was described by everyone who knew him as generous, wise, creative, and a tad mischievous. Dick was born in 1939, the second child of Miriam and John Albright, and grew up on Mars Avenue in Lakewood, Ohio. He majored in American Studies and Economics at Yale University and received his MBA from Harvard Business School. He met Terry Keppel Albright (1942-2018), his wife and love of his life, on the ski slopes in Stowe, Vermont. They were married in 1961. Together they raised three sons, Bear, Tim, and Aaron in Wayland. Each son moved to San Francisco, met their wivesPam, Sarah and Libby, respectivelyand moved back to the Boston area. Dick has eight grandchildrenKelsey, Kate, Benjamin, Anna B, John, Sammy, Grace, and Caroline. Since 1964, Dick was a partner at the investment advisory firm Account Management, which focused on investing in small companies. He was on the board of numerous businesses and throughout his career, peers and colleagues valued his wisdom and mentorship. Remembered for his aesthetic sensibility, Dick was inspired as an undergraduate at Yale by Vincent Scullys class on modern architecture, which kindled his lifelong passion for art. In the 1960s, he became a collector of post-war American fine art and in the 1970s an avid collector of 18th century New England furniture. Noted furniture expert John Kirk dedicated a chapter in his book American Furniture to Dicks collecting style, Ratty: A Case Study, which focused on original patina and celebrated the impact of everyday use on practical objects. His love of architecture and Italy was also reflected in the homes he designed on Cape Cod and in Chile. Dick was involved with many art organizations, most notably as a Trustee for the Yale University Art Gallery and member of the Advisory Board for Skinner Auctioneers. A coffee connoisseur, a practical joker and a lover of stuffed animals, Dick is perhaps best defined by his relationship with his beloved wife Terry. Married for 57 years, they were inseparable and inspired those around them. Dick was a devotee of Terrys sculpture, and she always played the perfect straight man to Dicks quirky antics. Together they filled their homes in Wayland (the same shingle style house they bought in 1965), in Great Island, Cape Cod, and in Puerto Octay, Chile, with art, joy, and family. Dick will be profoundly missed. Services will be held December 6, 11:30 a.m. at First Parish in Wayland.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019