Weston | Mr. Richard Pike 'Pudgy' Martin, Jr., of Weston, died at home on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was 78. Pudgy was born in Lexington on February 5, 1941 to the late Antonette L. (Gabri) and Richard P. Martin, Sr. He had attended Lexington High School and learned how to work hard at a young age. In 1965 he took over and renamed Martin's Waltham Spring Company on Music Hall Avenue. Pudgy began with little and built a successful business through hard work, integrity, and love. His talent at work was impressive but would not be possible without the support of his wife and children. Not only was he successful at work but also at home his true joy and happiness in life came from his family. Every day was cherished coming home to his family and the pup that completed the home. Memories that will he remembered forever were made at their home in Weston, where they lived since 1972, and at their home in Gloucester. His home was filled with love and laughter on the inside as well as the outside. His lawn was adorned in beautiful plants and flowers and even vegetables thanks to his green thumb and attention to detail. His hard work was surely visible in the garden which was meticulously well-kept. Anyone who knew Pudgy knew he had a way about him that lit up the room; he could get a laugh out of anyone and was always prepared for whatever life threw at him. He is reunited with his wife, the late Mary Elaine "Sybil" (Melanson) Martin and his sister, Rose Catino. Pudgy leaves his children, Karen L. Martin of Lexington and Richard P. Martin, III of Bellingham; his sister and brother, Janet Hemenway of Burlington and Robert Martin of Hudson and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, September 13th, in Saint Julia Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston. Burial followed in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
