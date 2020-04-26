|
Rick T. Cresswell, 69, died peacefully and comfortably at his residence in Wayland surrounded by those who loved him following complications from Parkinsons Disease. He was born in Weymouth on November 22, 1950 the son of the late Richard G. Cresswell and Doris E. (Follett) Cresswell. Rick is survived by his devoted spouse of 34 years, Jamie M. Pierce of Wayland. Brother of Deb Landers and her husband Bruce of Weymouth, Gary Cresswell and his wife Ann of Plymouth and Cyndi Cresswell of Hanover. Also survived by three nieces and four nephews as well as a host of friends. Rick has resided in Wayland for 24 years and previously resided in Scituate for many years. He received his Associates in Art Degree from the Art Institute of Boston. He was the founder and owner of Cresswell Renovations and was a gifted and creative individual his entire life. Rick was a man of many talents not only as a carpenter and designer but also a builder of rustic design furniture. He was a photographer, videographer and musician having produced 6 CDs of original pop music and numerous videos. Rick and his husband Jamie loved to travel especially to South East Asia and throughout Europe. He created travelogue videos of many of their wonderful adventures. They also enjoyed time spent in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. While residing in Wayland, Rick and Jamie were active in the Dudley Pond Association and supported their many endeavors including the Dudley Fun Run each year as part of the Associations annual fundraiser. They also, enjoyed the "jazz cruise" around Dudley Pond with friends and associates. Rick will be fondly remembered and missed by all the lives that he touched over his lifetime and the kindness he showed to others. Due to the current restrictions of social distancing, a Celebration of Ricks Life will be held at a later date when a "get together" will allow the sharing of memories for this wonderful and creative man. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Ricks memory may be sent to the American Parkinsons Disease Association www.apdaparkinson.org. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences and updated arrangements please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
