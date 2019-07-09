|
|
Robert D. Morrison , 79, of Narragansett, RI and formerly of Weston, MA, passed away Friday, July 5th, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Loiselle) Morrison for 55 years. Born in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of the late Howard and Beulah (Davis) Morrison. He graduated Weston High School in 1958 and completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees at Northeastern University. Mr. Morrison was an Elementary School Teacher for the Wayland, MA school system for 32 years, retiring in 2000. After retiring he volunteered at the New England Aquarium, and then after moving to Narragansett he was a Docent at the Roger Williams Park Zoo and volunteered for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Besides his wife he is survived by two children, Seth Morrison of Boston, MA and Sara Herberger and her husband Mark of Manistee, MI; three grandchildren, Luke, Anna, and Magdalena; two brothers, Brendan Morrison of Sanbornton, NH and Tim Morrison and his wife Sandra of North Reading, MA; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Loiselle of Cary, NC. A celebration of his life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the National Wildlife Refuges of RI, 50 Bend Road, Charlestown, RI 02813. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneral home.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from July 9 to July 16, 2019