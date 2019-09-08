|
|
Robert F. Maguire passed away on September 1, 2019 at age 70, after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Ann (Wesley) Maguire, daughter Melissa M. Moran, son Robert F. Maguire, son-in-law Michael C. Moran, grandchildren Claire A. Moran and Ryan M. Moran, sister Kathleen Reynolds and her husband Howard Reynolds, brother Richard Maguire and his wife Kathryn Maguire, along with numerous nieces and nephews, and his dog, Gabby. Bob graduated from Lexington High School in 1967 where he played on the football team and served as class president. He graduated from Boston College with a BS in Finance in 1971 and was a member of the BC soccer team. He remained devoted to his alma maters, planning reunions and relishing time with old friends. From 1978 to 2005, Bob and Ann ran a family business, Eastern Reproduction, a manufacturer of precision electronic components and ornamental metalwork. Bob later brought his love of meeting people and developing relationships to a second career in fundraising, working in planned giving at Merrimack College and at his late mother Kathleens alma mater, Lesley University. He also served on several boards, spanning both industries, most recently serving on the Executive Board of the Planned Giving Group of New England. He additionally served many years as a board member of the Mount Washington Valley Ski Team. Bob met the love of his life, Ann, at the Mt. Tyrol ski area in Jackson, NH. She swept him off his skis, and in the years that follow- ed they instil- led their passion for skiing in Melissa, Rob and their grandchildren. A proud and devoted father, Bob was a fixture at Melissa and Robs sporting events. A true citizen of New England, Bob relished spending summer weekends in Maine, including onboard his boat First Tracks. Never one to put up his feet for very long, Bob was often found working on a project, wearing his tool belt or holding a paint brush. At days end, he liked nothing better than sharing a family meal, telling stories and playing with his grandchildren, who lovingly called him Bubba. Memorial Visitations will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. Family and friends are invited to Bobs Memorial Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 124 Cochituate Road (Rte, 27), Wayland. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to Lesley University, 29 Everett Street, Cambridge MA 02138. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019