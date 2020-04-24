|
|
Robert G. Hutch Hutchinson, IV, age 79, formerly of Weston died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 surrounded by his family and cats. Hutch was the loving husband of Jane (Annese) Hutchinson, his wife (or his bride as Hutch liked to call her) of 52 years, the greatest dad to Kristin OGrady and husband Mike OGrady of Framingham, Kimberly Hutchinson and husband Benjamin Tarlow of Wellesley, and Katie Hutchinson and cat Franky of Framingham, and the absolutely best grandfather of Samantha and Mimi Tarlow. He is also survived by his cousin Rufus Buddy Wilson and his family, and all his dear friends that he collected along the way. He was the son of the late Robert G. Hutchinson III and the late Miriam (Wilson) Hutchinson and the brother of the late Miriam (Hutchinson) deCoursey. Hutch was the graduate of Weston High School class of 1958, and Paul Smiths College class of 1960. Following in his fathers foot steps, Hutch was the longest running call firefighter at the Weston Fire Department, a total of 39 years! He ran his own one-man landscaping business although he sometimes bribed his daughters into helping) and was no doubt the unofficial mayor of Weston. You always got excited when you saw Hutchs Ford truck riding through town or when you were lucky enough to have a beer with him in the driveway. No matter if you had just met Hutch, or if you were a longtime friend, you were family to him and he was alw- ays there for you. He loved his Miller Lites, his truck, his annual steak-dinners with his girls, splitting wood, and just hanging around the fire station. Whether it was his shenanigans at Kelly Florist, fighting the fire at the Red Coach Grill, or a story about his family, he had a story for everything. Hutch was a role model, a comic, a teacher, a father, a husband, and a friend. A celebration of Hutchs life is forthcoming. Casual attire of work boots and plaid shirts are encouraged. Miller Lite will be served. Please email [email protected] for updates, as his celebration will not be held until we are all able to safely gather. Please also send along your favorite Hutch stories and your condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hutchs memory to the Weston Firemens Relief Association (394 Boston Post Rd, Weston MA 02493) or the Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home Hospice (One Arsenal Marketplace, Watertown, MA 02472). Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences and updated funeral services please visit www.johncbryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020