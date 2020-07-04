Roberta Barber 'Robin' Jackson of Fox Hill Village, Westwood, formerly of Weston, died peacefully June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas Raymond Jackson for 56 wonderful years and loving mother of Todd Robert Jackson (Caroline) of Andover, MA and Wendy Jackson Robbins (Arden) of Tampa, FL. Robin was a proud grandmother of Julia, Scott and Emily Jackson and Graham and Hadley Robbins. Born on March 17, 1939 in Flushing, New York to the late Robert Steele Elmer and late Marion Armina Thrall. She was also the step- daughter of the late Wendell Whittier Barber. Robin was predeceased by her brother, Stephen Barber formerly of San Francisco. Family was everything to Robin and she cherished her extended Thrall, Torrey, Pope and Lavino cousins. Robin graduated from Barnstable High School and Cazenovia College. Her first job at New England Merchants Bank was where she met her soul mate. Settling in Weston, Robin was involved with The Junior League, St. Peters Church, Golden Ball Tavern and Weston Garden Club. No task was too big for Robin and soon she was President of Big Sister Association in Boston and then went onto chair the Ladies Committee at the Museum of Fine Arts. Robin was a Colonial Dame and an involved member of The Vincent Club and The Chilton Club. With all of her demanding volunteer and community commitments, Robin always made time for her family and friends. She loved to entertain family and friends always with an immaculate table and delicious meal. And she loved to play or watch all sports | especially when her children and grandchildren were playing. Robin was a talented member of a senior ladies curling group but golf was her true passion later in life after years spent on the tennis court. A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for December 5, 2020 at St. Peters Church in Weston, subject to limitations caused by the virus. Details will follow. Donations in Robins memory may be made to the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA Fund). The MFA Fund is the Museums annual fund for general operating support. A gift to the Fund supports vital programming at the heart of their mission and makes the museum accessible to all their visitors. Gifts may be mailed to: Museum of Fine Arts, Mr. Terry D. Light, Development Office, 465 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115. Or you can make an online gift at hhtps://www.mfa
. org/give/mfa-fund Holden-Dunn-Lawler www.hdlfuneralhome.net